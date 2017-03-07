Nedeljnici:
Kupka iz snova Eme Votson

Glumica Ema Votson otkrila je tajnu svoje svakodnevne nege zahvaljujući kojoj uvek izgleda sveže i odmorno. Za savršen izgled glavne junakinje filma “Lepotica i zver“ zaslužne su, verovali ili ne, voda i kupke.

Ema Votson otkrila koliko je patila zbog ružnih komentara na račun njenog izgleda

Ostatak teksta pročitajte ovde: Kupka iz snova Eme Votson

IzvorGloria.rs/S.S., Harpersbazaar.com/MTV.com FotoGuliver/Gettyimages/Instagram

