“Oslobođenje Skoplja” Radeta i Danila Šerbedžije na FEST – u (video)

Rade Šerbedžija’s character Dr. Dabrowski is partly based on a man named Max Schmidt who was the psychiatrist doing research on Palle Hardrup’s mental state at the time. Schmidt used hypnosis on Hardrup in attempting to find out the truth. He had an important part in helping police officer Roland Olsen solve the case. #radeserbedzija

