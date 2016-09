Ohrabrujuća poruka Jelene Đoković: Njen savet će vam pomoći da uspete!

Wow what a lovely afternoon with kids! So grateful to be surrounded with so many beautiful souls. From now on 50 children (and many more in the upcoming years) will have a place to go to learn, play and enjoy every day thanks to the work of @novakfoundation What is fascinating to me is that the parents in this village are all quite young (which means there will be more kids too! 😜). They have all decided to stay and work in agriculture rather than to move to big cities! All of these kids loved talking about their fruits and veggies and gardens 🙏😍🤗 LOVE LOVE LOVE PS. This little boy is Sladjan (literally means sweetie when translated to English), he is 3yo and we've been building towers together 🌞 #Repost @novakfoundation with @repostapp ・・・ Jelena Djokovic, National Director of the Novak Djokovic Foundation, visited Kukujevci and opened the eight School of Life enabling 50 boys and girls to have access to high-quality preschool programs. Jelena Đoković, nacionalna direktorka Novak Đoković fondacije, danas je svečano otvorila novu Školicu života u selu Kukujevci, u opštini Šid kako bi deca mogla uživati u svakodnevnom boravku. #ECE #ECD #Care4Kids

